GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl

In 2016, Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput welcomed their first child, a daughter, named Misha.

News18.com

Updated:July 13, 2018, 10:40 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Mira Rajput Gives Fitting Reply to Instagram User Who Asked If She's Expecting Boy or Girl
Image courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are expecting their second child together. Mira, an avid social media user who keeps treating her followers to a host of beautiful pictures of herself and Misha, recently explored the question feature of Instagram and answered many fan questions. While many of them were fun-filled, one of the followers asked the star wife whether she was expecting a boy or a girl.

To which, Mira replied, “Don’t know and doesn’t matter!” Well, that was quite an appropriate answer.

mira

The couple already has a one-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Misha, whom they welcomed on August 26, 2016.

Recently the couple had also celebrated their third wedding anniversary. As Mira has been quite active on her social media she had shared a blurred picture of Shahid, captioned as, “Bad pictures make for the best memories. This is why I love you. Happy 3.”

Meanwhile, Shahid will soon be seen in Batti Gul Meter Chalu directed by Shree Narayan Singh. The movie is slated to release on August 31.

Also Watch

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Thousand Crores Spent: Why Floods Hit Mumbai Every Year

Recommended For You

Photogallery