Shahid Kapoor Wishes Wife Mira Rajput on Birthday with a Mushy Instagram Post

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput celebrates her birthday today. On the occasion, the actor took to Instagram to share two beautiful pictures with his wife. In the first picture, the actor can be seen hugging his wife. In the second one, Mira hugs Shahid. Along with the pictures, the actor penned a loved-filled noted for his wife, he wrote, “Not just to share your joys but to share your sorrows too. Not just for every day we smile in each other’s arms but on the days we cry in each other’s arms. You are the centre of my world. And I wouldn’t want it any other way. Happy happy birthday."

Shahid’ brother and actor Ishaan Khatter took to the comments section of the post and wrote, “Precious HBD ‘gaaaallll’ and thu thu to you 2."

Shahid and Mira tied the knot on July 7, 2015. Mira gave birth to Misha on August 26, 2016. Two years later, Mira and Shahid became parents to a son named Zain.

On the work front, Shahid is filming for a web series helmed by the creators of The Family Man. Shahid will be seen starring next to Vijay Sethupathi and Raashii Khanna in the upcoming series.

