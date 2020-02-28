Shahid Kapoor’s Blissful Pic with Daughter Misha is Fatherhood Goals

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor likes to maintain the balance in his personal and professional commitments. The father of two celebrated his birthday on February 25 and received wishes from fans and family. Among those who wished him on the happy occasion was photographer Ankit Chawla, who shared an adorable picture of the actor with his daughter Misha .

The photographer shared an adorable picture with the caption, “Happy birthday @shahidkapoor... love & best wishes! Remembering the great evening I spent photographing your beautiful family (sic).”

In the candid pic, Shahid can be seen playing with his bundle of sunshine, daughter Misha. Fans can’t stop gushing over the picture, which is all things love. Misha, who is all cheerful and smiley, is dressed in a yellow frock as she spends loving time with her family.

Shahid is a doting dad to his two children, Misha and Zain Kapoor. He celebrated his 38th birthday in Chandigarh with his two kids, wife Mira and father Pankaj by his side.

Meanwhile, Shahid is shooting for his next movie Jersey, which is a remake of Telugu hit of the same name. Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur and Shahid’s father Pankaj Kapur in key roles.

