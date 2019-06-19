Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha is Having a Lovely Time with Her Favourite Cartoon Characters

Mira Rajput shared some lovely, candid pictures of her daughter Misha on Instagram and we are adoring the little one.

News18.com

Updated:June 19, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha is Having a Lovely Time with Her Favourite Cartoon Characters
Image of Misha Kapoor, courtesy of Instgram
Loading...

Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, loves sharing pictures of Misha and Zain, her two cute bundles of joy, on her social media handles. Misha also has several fan pages on different platforms. On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram and posted jolly pictures of Misha attending a Peppa Pig-themed party.

Sharing lovely and candid pictures of Misha, Mira wrote in her Instagram stories, "Dream come true! @nickindiaofficial @hopnbopmumbai @officialpeppa." In the picture Misha stands next to her favourite cartoon character from Peppa Pig while she looks blissed out amidst loads of colourful balls and her favourite Peppa Pig characters. In one of her story, Misha can be seen giving a high five to Georgie, who is a Peppa Pig Character. Continuing further, Mira wrote "Thank you Ekta Aunty for a fun Peppa Party @Ekta Kamra." Misha looks extremely cute and happy enjoying with her favourite Peppa Pig characters.

See pics here:

Misha Kapoor

Screenshots from Mira Rajput's Instagram stories

Shahid, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which also features Kiara Advani opposite him. Both actors have been on a promotional spree ahead of the film's theatrical debut on June 21. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and is helmed by the original's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Talking about his relationship with Mira, Shahid said (via hindustantimes.com), "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out."

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram