Shahid Kapoor's Daughter Misha is Having a Lovely Time with Her Favourite Cartoon Characters
Mira Rajput shared some lovely, candid pictures of her daughter Misha on Instagram and we are adoring the little one.
Image of Misha Kapoor, courtesy of Instgram
Mira Rajput, wife of Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, loves sharing pictures of Misha and Zain, her two cute bundles of joy, on her social media handles. Misha also has several fan pages on different platforms. On Tuesday, Mira took to Instagram and posted jolly pictures of Misha attending a Peppa Pig-themed party.
Sharing lovely and candid pictures of Misha, Mira wrote in her Instagram stories, "Dream come true! @nickindiaofficial @hopnbopmumbai @officialpeppa." In the picture Misha stands next to her favourite cartoon character from Peppa Pig while she looks blissed out amidst loads of colourful balls and her favourite Peppa Pig characters. In one of her story, Misha can be seen giving a high five to Georgie, who is a Peppa Pig Character. Continuing further, Mira wrote "Thank you Ekta Aunty for a fun Peppa Party @Ekta Kamra." Misha looks extremely cute and happy enjoying with her favourite Peppa Pig characters.
See pics here:
Screenshots from Mira Rajput's Instagram stories
Shahid, on the other hand, is preparing for the release of his upcoming film Kabir Singh, which also features Kiara Advani opposite him. Both actors have been on a promotional spree ahead of the film's theatrical debut on June 21. Kabir Singh is the Hindi remake of Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy and is helmed by the original's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.
Talking about his relationship with Mira, Shahid said (via hindustantimes.com), "I usually get flustered when my wife and I have a fight. It bothers me, and I take time to get over it. It’s once in a couple of months, but when we do fight, but ours lasts a long time, like 15 days. You know it [the tension] is there, and you finally talk it out."
