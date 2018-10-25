GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha is Old Enough to Make Friends, See Her Adorable Photo

Talk about time flying!

News18.com

October 25, 2018
Misha was born to Shahid and Mira Kapoor in 2016. (Image: Instagram/Mira Rajput Kapoor)
Misha, actor Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput’s daughter, is now old enough to make friends with other little girls. Talk about time flying!

Mira, who married Shahid in 2015, gave birth to Misha the next year. On Wednesday, the 24-year-old shared an adorable photo of Misha with her best friend. In the picture, a happy Misha is grinning from ear to ear as she strikes a pose with another little girl. Dressed in ice blue denims and a yellow tee, Misha appears very happy.

“Sugar and spice and all things nice.. that’s what little girls are made of 🎶🌈❤ #bffs #youcansitwithus (sic),” Mira captioned the image, making Regina George’s iconic dialogue ‘You can’t sit with us’ from Mean Girls her own.



Much like us, Mira’s 1.3 million followers cannot seem to have enough of young Misha.

“Aww the cutest besties, So sweet,” wrote one.

“Misha is such a sparkling jolly kid ...evrytime her face gets brighter,” said another.

A third commented, “She completely looks like #chachu @ishaan95 same to same.”

Other than Misha, Shahid and Mira also have a son, who was born last month. The Batti Gul Meter Chalu actor welcomed him on Twitter with a post that read, “Zain Kapoor is here and we feel complete. Thank you for all the wishes and blessings. We are overjoyed and so grateful. Love to all.”

On the professional front, Shahid is currently filming Arjun Reddy’s Hindi remake along with Kiara Advani.

