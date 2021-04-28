Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha Misses Grandma Neliima Azeem, See Heartfelt Post

Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput often grabs the limelight with her social media posts. The star-wife keeps posting pictures and videos from her day-to-day life. Mira, who is a proud mother of two kids — Misha and Zain — had shared an endearing glimpse of her daughter’s letter to grandmother Neliima Azeem.

As Shahid and Mira are spending their lockdown time with their kids at their farmhouse, Misha seems to be missing her dadi. The little munchkin penned a heartfelt note on her customized letter-writing set which reads, “Dear Dadi, Missing you. Call when you are free. Love, Misha.” Sharing the picture, Mira captioned it as “Love Letters”.

As soon as she shared the picture, it was showered with love from fans. Netizens have flooded the post with heart emojis. Actress Mrunal Thakur also commented on the post.

Mira’s social media posts are proof that she’s a proud mother. She often flaunts her kids’ talent on social media. A couple of days ago, she shared a stunning picture of herself on social media. However, what has grabbed the eyeballs is her caption where she mentioned that the beautiful snap was clicked by none else but little Misha. She also mentioned that herprincess is really getting good with the camera, and it makes her a proud mama. She further wrote that she will always be beside and behind her.

Shahid and Mira tied the knot in 2015 and became parents to Misha a year later in 2016. The couple welcomed their second child Zain two years later in 2018. Mira often sharesglimpses of her kids on social media. Mira and her mother-in-law Neliima share a great bond. The duo has often been seen praising each other and expressing their love for each other.

