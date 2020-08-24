Shahid Kapoor’s Daughter Misha Turns Photographer for Mom Mira Rajput

Mira Rajput has been quite active on social media. She often shares pictures and videos of herself with husband Shahid Kapoor and their children Misha and Zain. Recently, Mira took to Instagram to share a picture of herself, showcasing her daughter Misha’s photography skills.

She shared the picture in the Instagram story and wrote, “Missy is getting quite good at this". In the picture, Mira looked stunning in a white salwar kameez.

A while back, Mira uploaded a picture of Shahid and gushed about him. The caption of the picture reads, “The way you look at me.”

View this post on Instagram The way you look at me A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Aug 22, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

The couple always grabs the limelight for their chemistry. Shahid and Mira celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on July 7. To mark the day, Mira uploaded a beautiful picture of the two along with a note.

"5 years, 4 souls, 3 homes, 2 babies and 1 beautiful family”. She further added that Shahid makes her laugh like no one else and wrote, "And more often than not I’m laughing at you," read a part of it.

She ended the note with a hilarious statement, "Please don’t forget. Wife is always right. And the three golden words will always be 'I am sorry' (sic)."

On the other hand, Shahid also shared a beautiful picture of himself and Mira smiling with all their heart and wrote, "5 years. Gone by in a flash”. He further added, “Thank you for being you. And thank you for helping me be a better me. Happy anniversary, my love”.

Shahid Kapoor will be seen in Jersey, a Hindi remake of the Telugu hit of the same name.