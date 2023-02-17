Shahid Kapoor's Farzi Achieves Biggest Opening For Local Original Show On OTT

Shahid Kapoor recently made his web series debut with Farzi last week. The show also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Raashi Khanna, Kay Kay Menon and Amol Palekar in pivotal roles. The show has been receiving immense love and appreciation worldwide and it already has an IMDb rating of 8.7.

Released in 37 languages globally, the series was streamed by viewers on Prime Video in over 170 countries and territories already over the launch weekend. The thriller scaled a global milestone as it entered the top 10 trending titles lists on Prime Video in multiple countries and territories around the world including India, U.S., UK, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand and Malaysia. The show has been applauded by viewers not just in India but also globally for its fast-paced and edgy narration, high-production values and genre-defining performances.

“Buoyed by immense love and appreciation that the show has garnered so far from fans and audiences, at Prime Video, we are committed to building a service that appeals to customers across all of India. Farzi has set an exciting new benchmark against that ambition,” said Sushant Sreeram, Director – SVOD Business, Prime Video, India.

He added, “Farzi’s phenomenal success is a testament to the growing global popularity of Indian content, and helps us shine the spotlight on India’s world-class, quintessential and diverse storytelling cultures. We are delighted to have worked with the maverick duo Raj & DK again, and with such an incredible cast. The love from customers everywhere across the country and the world over the launch weekend has been truly humbling and exciting at the same time, and I am certain this is going to get even bigger!”

Creator duo Raj & DK said, “We are elated and overwhelmed by the fantastic response the show has received across the board. The stellar cast did an amazing job, we are grateful that we could get them all in one show! All this love from the audience motivates us to continue to work hard and create compelling content!”

Shahid Kapoor had earlier shared, “Farzi has a special corner in my heart. Kehne ko toh this is my digital debut, but working with Raj & DK, felt like home. And working with such brilliant co-actors like Vijay Sethupathi, Nanu (Amolji), Kay Kay Menon, Raashii had its own charm. Playing Artist aka Sunny wasn’t simple, the character is quite complex, his situations and his greed for a better life makes him take some decisions, which he has not necessarily thought through. I am quite sure, that the audience will love the show, they will enjoy the humour, the grit and the overall story, it will keep them at the edge of their seats. And of course, Prime Video will be taking this series to a worldwide audience, usse better kya hi ho sakta hai, that people around the world get to watch this amazing content."

