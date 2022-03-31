Shahid Kapoor's Film Bull Delay: It Was a Logistical Nightmare Due to Covid

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to return to the big screen with his upcoming film Jersey. Apart from that, he also has a couple of interesting projects lined up, including Bloody Daddy and an untitled project with Raj and DK. It was also announced that the actor will be teaming up with Amar Bhutala and Bhushan Kumar for a film called Bull.

However, the film that was scheduled to release on April 7 next year, has been put on hold, the actor revealed in a recent interview.

Talking to Pinkvilla, he said Bull is not happening right now as they were not even able to start it. “I don’t think it has been officially announced. Bull is not happening right now as we were not even able to start it. It was a logistical nightmare due to Covid. There’s a lot of things that need to be figured out since the film warrants a certain scale. So, we got to sit down and see if it’s possible to make Bull right now, or not," the publication quoted him as saying.

Advertisement

The publication also asked the actor whether he will be reuniting with SLB after Padmaavat. He answered, “I think, it’s for the director to decide. I watched Gangubai recently and thought Alia (Bhatt) was fantastic in the film. I really enjoyed it and he (SLB) is a great filmmaker."

On the work front, Shahid Kapoor is currently gearing up for the theatrical release of his sports drama Jersey, which will hit the big screens on April 14.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.