Shahid Kapoor's Goofy Face and Mira Rajput Adoring Her Baby Bump - This Throwback Pic Is Cutest of All

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of B-town’s most adorable couples. They never shy away from showering love on each other and often drop love-filled pictures on social media. On Friday, the duo is celebrating their daughter Misha’s sixth birthday. On this special day, Mira Rajput took to her official Instagram account and shared an unseen throwback picture with her actor-husband.

In the click, Shahid and Mira can be seen resting on a couch. While Shahid can be seen resting his head on pregnant Mira’s lap and making a quirky face, she adores her baby bump. In the caption, Mira wrote, “6 years ago, that night, this moment… Can you come out already? And then the best thing ever.”

Mira’s brother-in-law and actor Ishaan Khatter was quick to shower love in the comment section as he dropped multiple red heart emojis. Shahid’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani also commented, “Awwww Happy Happy Birthday”. Neha Dhupia also sent love to Misha.

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their daughter Misha Kapoor in 2016. They attained parenthood for the second time in 2018 when they were blessed with a baby boy.

Recently, Shahid appeared on Koffee With Karan 7 when he opened up about his 13 years of age gap with Mira and shared that his wife is the best thing that has ever happened to him. “I was 34 and I was kind of ready to settle down because I had been living on my own for over ten years and just at that time, through family and through friends everything came up but it just happened and we met and it’s the best thing that happened in my life. And I feel she brings so much into my world and she balances me out and she makes me feel very normal and we have beautiful children. And I am very thankful for that,” he said.

