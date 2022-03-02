Shahid Kapoor's Half Sister Sanah Kapur and Mayank Pahwa Get Dhol-Tasha Welcome At Their Wedding

Amidst the wedding season in the tinsel town, another celebrity is all set to tie the knot and begin the special journey of life. After Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar, and Vikrant Massey-Sheetal Thakur, Shahid Kapoor’s half-sister Sanah Kapur will be tying the knot with actors Manoj and Seema Pahwa’s son Mayank. The bride and groom along with their respective family members have reportedly reached Mahabaleshwar, where the wedding will take place on Wednesday, March 2.

Veteran actor Pankaj Kapur also confirmed the announcement about his daughter’s wedding to the Bombay Times recently. “I don’t want to talk much about this, but yes it is my daughter’s wedding and that’s about it," the actor told the publication. The publication added that the conversation took place in between loud music, with the song Sweaty Tera Drama from the movie Bareilly Ki Barfi heard in the background. The news of Sanah and Mayank’s wedding began doing the rounds on Tuesday evening.

As per media reports, Sanah and Mayank have known each other for a long time and got engaged a while back. Glimpses of their pre-wedding festivities are making rounds on the internet. Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah’s son and actor Vivaan Shah shared several videos from their sangeet night on his Instagram stories. In the videos, the couple was welcomed to the venue with traditional dhol-tasha while the women in the family were seen singing traditional songs.

The bride-to-be’s mother, actress Supriya Pathak was seen dancing with her sister, actress Ratna Pathak Shah. Later, they were also joined by the bride-to-be. Pankaj Kapur can be seen sitting in the front. In the video, Sanah was seen wearing a beautiful pink dress while the groom to be Mayank looked dapper in a brown suit. Check out the videos here:

Sanah is Supriya Pathak and Pankaj Kapur’s daughter and Shahid Kapoor’s step-sister. She made her big-screen debut with Vikas Bahl’s Shaandaar in 2015, which also featured Pankaj Kapur, Shahid Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in prominent roles.

