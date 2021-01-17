Shahid Kapoor’s 'Jersey' Gets a Release Date, Set to Hit Theatres on Diwali 2021

Shahid Kapoor's upcoming sport's drama Jersey has finally got a release date. After wrapping up the shooting during the pandemic, the makers are now set to bring the film in theatres on Diwali, 5th November 2021.

Jersey starring Shahid, Mrunal Thakur and Pankanj Kapur, is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri. It’s a remake of the critically acclaimed and commercially successful Telugu Film Jersey starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath.

Shahid took to his social media and shared the announcement. “JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021.

The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM,” he wrote.

JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This ones for the TEAM .... @mrunal0801 @gowtam19 @GeethaArts@theamangill @SVC_official @SitharaEnts pic.twitter.com/WvDz7llMpv — Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) January 17, 2021

The film's producer Aman Gill said in a statement, “Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring ‘Jersey,’ a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey.”

Jersey is presented by Allu Aravind, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S.Naga Vamsi. It is the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son’s wish for a jersey as a gift.