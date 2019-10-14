Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Remake to Release in August 2020, Confirms Director
The Telugu version of "Jersey" revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket.
image of nani in jersey, shahid kapoor, courtesy of Instagram
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is on a roll with the success of "Kabir Singh", has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Jersey"
The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.
On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: "I'm really looking forward to remaking my film 'Jersey' in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences"
The Telugu version of "Jersey" revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket.
"Jersey " in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Why Dyson Air Purifiers Are Smarter Than Most: Better Filters And Smarter Testing
- Bihar’s Gautam Kumar Jha Becomes Third Crorepati of Amitabh Bachchan's Show Kaun Banega Crorepati
- Amazon Great Indian Festival: Fire TV Stick Now at Rs 2,599, Fire Stick 4K at Rs 3,999
- NASA Satellite Images Show Fires Still Burning May Be Reason for Poor Air Quality in North India
- Neymar Gets Injured Again, Limps Out of Brazil's Friendly Against Nigeria