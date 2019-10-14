Take the pledge to vote

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Remake to Release in August 2020, Confirms Director

The Telugu version of "Jersey" revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket.

IANS

Updated:October 14, 2019, 11:11 AM IST
Actor Shahid Kapoor, who is on a roll with the success of "Kabir Singh", has bagged the Hindi remake of the Telugu hit "Jersey"

The Hindi version will be directed by Gowtham Tinnanauri, who also helmed the original movie.

On casting Shahid in the movie, Gowtham said: "I'm really looking forward to remaking my film 'Jersey' in Hindi and taking it to national audiences and there is no one better than Shahid Kapoor to recreate the magic of the original for Hindi audiences"

The Telugu version of "Jersey" revolves around the protagonist named Arjun (played by Nani) and his struggles to make it big in Indian cricket.

"Jersey " in Hindi is being produced by Allu Aravind, Aman Gill, Dil Raju. The film is scheduled to release on August 28, 2020.

