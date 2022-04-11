Shahid Kapoor's Jersey Reportedly Accused Of Plagiarism; Is This Why Release Date Was Pushed?

Earlier in the day, it was announced that Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur’s upcoming movie Jersey has been delayed yet again. The film, which was to release this weekend alongside Kannada movie KGF 2 and Tamil film Beast, has been delayed to April 22. While the makers have not revealed the reason behind the shift, considering that the date had been locked for months now, a new report suggests that it could be due to plagiarism.

Jersey is a remake of a Telugu movie of the same name. The Telugu movie, starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath, was well received. The movie was also honoured with the National Awards for Best Feature Film – Telugu and Best Editing. In the Hindi version, Shahid steps into Nani’s shoes while Mrunal plays his wife.

A recent report by ETimes claims that Shahid’s Jersey has been accused of plagiarism. The report revealed that writer Rajneesh Jaiswal has alleged that the movie’s script is his and he has filed a case against the makers. The case is being heard by Justice Chagla in Mumbai High Court, today. The makers are yet to address these reports.

On Monday, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh also broke the news on his Twitter handle. “Jersey POSTPONED by one week… Will arrive in cinemas on 22 April 2022… The stakeholders arrived at the decision late last night." Jersey has been delayed for the fifth time now. Earlier, the film got delayed in December due to a surge in the coronavirus cases in the country and concerns over the Omicron variant.

The movie was originally scheduled for a release in August 2020 but was postponed due to the pandemic. The makers then announced another release date during Diwali but it was postponed for a third time to December 31. Jersey is produced by South film producers Allu Aravind, Dil Raju, and Kapoor’s producer friend Aman Gill.

