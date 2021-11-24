Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey Teaser Receives Mixed Reactions, Nani Fans Not on Board

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey, which is a Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name, is all set to hit theatres next month. The original Jersey, which starred Nani and Shraddha Srinath, was loved by fans. In the Hindi remake, Shahid and Mrunal Thakur were picked for the lead roles.

Yesterday, the makers dropped the trailer of the film, and it has set the social media frenzy. Netizens opined that Shahid has continued from where he left in Kabir Singh, but Nani fans seem to be disappointed. They have called the teaser a big letdown. This led to a tug of war between the two fandoms, check it out here:

While Shahid fans stated that they get “blockbuster vibes” from Jersey, Nani fans claimed that it is not even 10% of the original and it will be “pure below average.”

Not even 10 % of the original…bgm is not up to mark… Anirudh's magic is completely missing here. Shradha Srinath and Nani looked more convincing than these two. I am getting pure below average vibes from this one.— Ajaya Kumar Sahoo (@KukunSahoo) November 23, 2021

“Anirudh's bgm will be retained in Hindi version as the impact is irreplaceable,” wrote a user on the microblogging site.

Anirudh's bgm will be retained in hindi version …..Only songs will be replaced….hindi version songs are composed by sachet-parampara (bekhayali fame)Anirudh's impact is irreplaceable — rakshithᴷᴳᶠᶜʰᵃᵖᵗᵉʳ² (@Vikrantronacult) November 23, 2021

One of the users opined that though it will prove to be a “blockbuster” for Shahid, the intensity of Nani and Shraddha is missing.

#JerseyTrailer review -Another Blockbuster loading for Shahid Kapoor. Trailer cut is similar to the original version. Though the intensity of Nani & Shraddha is missing still it will work.#Jersey — Nishad (@nishadwankhade) November 23, 2021

nowhere near original@NameisNani lived in #Jerseynevertheless #Jersey will be yet another HUGE BLOCKBUSTER for @shahidkapoor #ArjunReddy was 100 when #KabirSingh was just 60 history will repeat https://t.co/RENiVeitIw — CinemaFreak (@Cinema_Soul) November 23, 2021

Pic1-Agression+proud feeling Pic2-Agression+proud feeling+PainIf not @shahidkapoor,I bet no one in this world can replicate @NameisNani role in Jersey….Nani impact Proud of you Nani to having you in TFI #JerseyTrailer pic.twitter.com/0mBNWWhgji — RCFAN-SK18 (@Rcfan_sk) November 23, 2021

Another person said that Jersey is an emotional rollercoaster ride, therefore a Hindi adaptation was compulsory. “As far as Shahid’s acting is concerned, he will hit a six for sure,” the user wrote in Hindi.

Jersey movie ek emotional rollercoaster ride hai ..iska hindi adaptation zarruri banna tha aur rahi baat shaahid kapoor k acting ki to wo banda Six maarega..!!!— Mz Rock❤️ (@Faraaz98776334) November 23, 2021

One Nani fan went on to say that “only south is making some good and sensible movies. That's why highest-earning and critically acclaimed movies are from the south.” Well, not much can be said to deny this statement.

Tbh only south is making some good and sensible movies.That's why highest earning and critically acclaimed movies are from south.— ᴮᶦʳʸᵃⁿᶦʷᵃˡᵃ (@ZackRhea) November 23, 2021

Previously, Shahid played a lead in the film Kabir Singh, which was also a remake of a Telugu film, Arjun Reddy. Kabir Singh was helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. While Arjun Reddy starred Vijay Deverakonda and Shalini Pandey, Kabir Singh had Shahid and Kiara Advani in the lead.

