Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Co-star Vanita Kharat Bares it All for Calendar Shoot Promoting Body Positivity

In a scene intended to evoke laughter in the 2019 film Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor's character is seen chasing his house help out of his building after she mistakenly breaks a glass. The house help, Pushpa, is shown as a corpulent woman who has a hard time outrunning Kabir.

Vanita Kharat, who played the role of Shahid's house help in the film, has now posed for a calendar shoot to promote body positivity. Vanita has posed in the buff for the photo, with a strategically placed kite covering her. In the caption she wrote, "I am proud of my talent, my passion, my confidence, I am proud of my body... because I am ME...!!! Let's get together to join this Body Positivity Movement."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vanitakharat19

Kabir Singh was the biggest hit of 2019 and several scenes inspired viral memes on social media, including the chase scene featuring Vanita. It was replicated as is from the Telugu original, Arjun Reddy.

Vanita reunited with Shahid at the Star Screen Awards in 2019, and shared pictures with the actor from the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @vanitakharat19

The actress, is a well-known face in Marathi entertainment industry and has been a part of several plays and movies, such as Vicky Velingkar and Maharashtrachi Hasya Jatra, among others.