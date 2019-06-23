Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Continues Its Heroic Run, Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone

Shahid Kapoor's film 'Kabir Singh' was unshakeable at the box office on day 2; Deepika Padukone was stopped by Mumbai airport security for ID.

News18.com

June 23, 2019
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Continues Its Heroic Run, Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone
Shahid Kapoor's film 'Kabir Singh' was unshakeable at the box office on day 2; Deepika Padukone was stopped by Mumbai airport security for ID.
Shahid Kapoor’s latest release Kabir Singh remained unshakeable at the box office on day 2 as it collected over Rs 22.71 crore. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh is estimating that the film will easily do the business of Rs 70 crore over the weekend. The film’s current total stands at Rs 42.92 crore.

Read: Kabir Singh Box Office Collection Day 2: Shahid Kapoor-Kiara Advani Film Earns Rs 42.92 Crore

In another news, Deepika Padukone lived up to her reputation of a generous star when she was asked to show her ID at the Mumbai airport. Deepika was catching a late-night flight when the airport security stopped the actress and asked her to show her ID. Deepika, who didn't hear the security at first time, turned back as he repeated himself. The actress then politely asked the security, "Chahiye? (Want the ID?)," before simply digging it out from her handbag. The actress' gesture has taken the Internet by storm, with many fans praising her for throwing no starry tantrum at all.

Read: Airport Security Stops Deepika Padukone and Asks for ID, Actress' Response Breaking Internet

Elsewhere, the third season of Netflix's famous sci-fi-drama series, Stranger Things, released another trailer, and we’re in for a thrilling new season. On the Bollywood front, Diljith Dosanjh and Kriti Sanon have teamed up for Arjun Patiala, a comic cop drama, directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell. The trailer has garnered much appreciation and love from the viewers.

Read: Trailers This Week: Danger Looms in Stranger Things 3, Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon's Arjun Patiala Promises Laughter

Meanwhile, Hina Khan has confirmed that she and former Bigg Boss contestant Luv Tyagi are no longer friends. Hina and Luv bonded really well on Bigg Boss 11. The two did a lot of planning and plotting against other contestants in the house, along with fellow participant Priyank Sharma.

Read: Hina Khan Confirms She and Luv Tyagi Are No Longer Friends, Says 'This Chapter is Over for Me'

Continuing the trend of sharing videos from his fam-jam sessions, Salman Khan shared three new clips, wherein he's seen playing red hands, or simply the hand slap game, with his nephews Arhaan Khan, Nirvaan Khan and Ayaan Agnihotri. The videos, posted by Salman on Instagram, have gone insanely viral on social media.

Read: Salman Khan Plays Red Hands With Nephews Arhaan, Nirvaan, Ayaan in These Hilarious Videos

Follow @News18Movies for more

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

