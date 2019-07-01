Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Continues to Dominate Box Office, Earns Rs 181.57 Crore in Ten Days

Kabir Singh has continued to dominate the Indian box office even over the second weekend, earning more than Rs 17 crore on both Saturday and Sunday. The romantic drama film has already become the highest solo grosser in Shahid Kapoor's career. And with a solid second weekend performance, it is inching closer to the Rs 200 crore mark.

Despite the release of Ayushmann Khurrana's Article 15, and the India vs England Cricket World Cup match on Sunday, Kabir Singh held strong in theatres. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the numbers at the end of Day 10 of the film's run at the box office.

#KabirSingh continues its dominance... Shows solid gains on [second] Sat and Sun [despite #INDvENG #CWC19 cricket match]... Inches closer to ₹ 200 cr... Chasing a big total... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr. Total: ₹ 181.57 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

The film has already become the third highest grosser of 2019, after Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat. Calling it an all-time blockbuster, Adarsh also shared the box office benchmarks set by the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial.

#KabirSingh biz at a glance...Week 1: ₹ 134.42 crWeekend 2: ₹ 47.15 crTotal: ₹ 181.57 crFantastic trending. India biz.#KabirSingh benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 5₹ 150 cr: Day 9₹ 175 cr: Day 10India biz. ALL TIME BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 1, 2019

The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and it seems the good luck of the original has rubbed off on the remake. Despite negative reviews and criticism, the film has found favour among the audience. It was panned for its celebration of toxic masculinity and portraying a violent, abusive and misogynist male lead.

