Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Still Steady at the Box Office in Week 4

On the fourth Friday of its release, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh crossed Rs 250 crore at the box office. The film is 2019's highest grosser so far.

IANS

Updated:July 13, 2019, 4:44 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Crosses Rs 250 Crore, Still Steady at the Box Office in Week 4
On the fourth Friday of its release, Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh crossed Rs 250 crore at the box office. The film is 2019's highest grosser so far.
Loading...

Shahid Kapoor's comeback blockbuster Kabir Singh shows no signs of slowing down at the box office. After pipping Uri and Bharat to become the biggest Bollywood hit of the year so far, the film has now romped past the Rs 250-crore mark in the domestic market.

"'Kabir Singh stays strong, despite Super 30 making a dent in business (multiplexes specifically). (Week 4) Friday - Rs 2.54 crore. Total: Rs 252.14 crore. India business," trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted on Saturday.

Ever since the film hit the screens on June 21, it has been slammed by many for celebrating "toxic masculinity". That, however, clearly does not seem to have affected the film's box office prospects. The film has been a winner right from the start. Earlier when it crossed the Rs 100-crore mark in India, it became Shahid's first solo-starring century grosser.

Kabir Singh, which stars Shahid as a self-destructive lover, is also his first solo superhit after R... Rajkumar in 2013. The film is a remake of the Telugu blockbuster Arjun Reddy, and draws heavy inspiration from the Devdas formula.

Kabir Singh continues its strong run despite this week's big release, the Hrithik Roshan-starrer Super 30, which had a decent Day 1 on Friday, collecting Rs 11.83 crore.

"Business picked up at metros/urban centres (Mumbai and South specifically) towards evening. Mass pockets are ordinary/dull. Should witness growth on Day 2 and 3. Sustaining and proving its mettle on weekdays crucial. Friday - Rs 11.83 crore. India business," Taran tweeted on Saturday about "Super 30".

Read: Super 30 Box Office Day 1: Hrithik Roshan Starrer Gets a Decent Opening, Earns Rs 11 Crore

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram