Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, Actor Thanks Fans
The entire film was also leaked by piracy website TamilRockers, but it did not impact the business.
Shahid Kapoor in a still from Kabir Singh
Kabir Singh has surpassed all the expectations at the box office. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has turned out to be a blockbuster at the ticket window.
As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 206.48 crore in 11 days. He tweeted, “#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out 🔥🔥🔥... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz.”
#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out 🔥🔥🔥... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019
Shahid also put out a long Instagram post thanking fans. He wrote, “Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him.”
The film has been criticised for its aggressive lead, played by Kapoor. He added, “You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness.”
Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness. You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here’s to cinema mirroring life. To protagonists who don’t have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you. Again and again. You all are the heroes of this story.
Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on a non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. The entire film was also leaked by piracy website TamilRockers, but it did not impact the business either.
Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career.
