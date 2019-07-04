Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh Enters Rs 200 Crore Club, Actor Thanks Fans

Kabir Singh has surpassed all the expectations at the box office. The film, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani, has turned out to be a blockbuster at the ticket window.

As per film trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 206.48 crore in 11 days. He tweeted, “#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out 🔥🔥🔥... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz.”

#KabirSingh is 200 Not Out 🔥🔥🔥... Hits double century at the BO, but shows no signs of fatigue... [Week 2] Fri 12.21 cr, Sat 17.10 cr, Sun 17.84 cr, Mon 9.07 cr, Tue 8.31 cr, Wed 7.53 cr. Total: ₹ 206.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 4, 2019

Shahid also put out a long Instagram post thanking fans. He wrote, “Your love is so overwhelming words will always fall short. Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. You didn’t judge him you experienced him.”

The film has been criticised for its aggressive lead, played by Kapoor. He added, “You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played. Has become my most loved. Indeed Indian cinema and the audience has come a long way. More power to brave choices. More power to you all for your maturity and humanness.”

Despite being criticised for its patriarchal, violent and misogynistic protagonist, and releasing on a non-holiday weekend, Kabir Singh has emerged as the fourth biggest Hindi opener at the domestic box office this year. The entire film was also leaked by piracy website TamilRockers, but it did not impact the business either.

Kabir Singh overtook Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat to become the biggest opener in Shahid's career.