Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Hits Theatres, Amitabh Bachchan Impresses in Gulabo Sitabo First Look

Shahid Kapoor's much anticipated film Kabir Singh released on Friday and as expected fans of the star flocked the cinema screens to watch him romance Kiara Advani for the first time in a film. Although Kabir Singh was panned for its portrayal of an obsessed lover in Shahid, his acting prowess sure grabbed the attention of the cine-going community.

In another news, Amitabh Bachchan's quirky first look from his forthcoming film Gulabo Sitabo was revealed early on Friday morning. It looks like the Shoojit Sircar directorial will have Bachchan play an old bespectacled Muslim man with a fat nose.

Also, Sindhubaadh’s producer Rajarajan landed in a financial tussle with Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni, forcing the Hyderabad High Court to order a stay on the release of the film.

In her review of Kabir Singh, News18's Priyanka Sinha Jha says, "With his anger issues, and an obsessive streak Kabir’s is most certainly a problematic character but his unredeemable flaws also make him extremely intriguing and therefore fascinating. He is more Devdas than a modern, genteel artist; hell-bent on self-destructing because he can’t have what the heart desires."

Directed by Shoojit Sircar, Gulabo Sitabo stars Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurrana in lead roles. It is slated to release on April 24, 2020 and on Friday the first look of Bachchan from the film was revealed. We have to admit and he looks different from any of his previous films.

In an unexpected move, Vijay Sethupathi and Anjali-starrer Sindhubaadh, which is directed by SU Arun Kumar, failed to hit the screens on its scheduled release date of June 21 (today). The film did not release after Sindhubaadh’s producer Rajarajan landed in a financial tussle with Baahubali producers Shobu Yarlagadda and Prasad Devineni.

Karan Oberoi and Mona Singh met each other on the sets of the show Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin in 2006 and dated for a brief period of time before parting ways. Karan opened up about his relationship with Mona Singh in an interview and called her "a wonderful girl and a great artiste."

The Extraordinary Journey of the Fakir also released on Friday and is one such story where the storyteller, despite being a major character, leaves you chaffing the truth from fiction.

