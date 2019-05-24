English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh is on Drink-Puke-Drink-Repeat Mode in New Song Bekhayali
The makers of Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani- starrer 'Kabir Singh' released the first song 'Bekhayali' on Friday. Take a look.
A still of Shahid Kapoor from Kabir Singh Song Bekhayali
Bekhayali, the first song Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani- starrer Kabir Singh has released online. The slow, soothing track has been composed by music duo Sachet Tandon and Parampara Thakur, called Sachet-Parampara, its lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil and vocals by Tandon. By the looks and tune of this emotional rendition, seems like it delves on Kabir Singh's psyche after having broken up with his lady love in the film, as he tries to forget her by turning to alcohol.
The song follows Kabir Singh in the present and we see him bothered about not being with his girlfriend, who, as seen in flashback cuts, was once very close to him. Now that she is not there, Singh will resort to anything to keep her painful memory at bay. However, he does not seem to be succeeding very much because the recurring thought of someone he deeply loved once not being with him anymore is thoroughly heartbreaking, as portrayed effectively by Shahid.
See Bekhayali song here:
In Kabir Singh, Shahid portrays an angry and vengeful young medical surgeon, who sets out on the path of self-destruction when his lady love is forced to marry another man. A remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Kabir Singh is written and directed by Sandeep Vanga and is jointly produced by Cine1 Studios and T-Series. The film will release on June 21.
