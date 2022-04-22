Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Style Response to Kiara's Best Wishes On Jersey: ‘Dearest Preeti...Tu Bandi Hai Meri’

Shahid Kapoor starrer much-awaited flick finally hits the theatres today. While there was already a lot of buzz around the film, fans have been waiting eagerly for the movie’s release as it has been postponed many times. And as the movie is released today, Shahid’s friends sending best wishes for the film. Shahid Kapoor’s Kabir Singh co-star Kiara Advani too congratulated the actor and his response to Preeti is noteworthy.

The Good Newwz actress took to Instagram Stories on Thursday and wrote a sweet message for Shahid ahead of his film’s release. She wrote, “My dearest SK you are just toooo special ya, watching you as Arjun has been nothing short of magic, you hit it out of the park and how, as Jersey releases tomorrow my best wishes to the entire team, amanthegill, the loveliest @mrunalthakur, the finest of them ail. @officialpankajkapur sir and the captain of their ship @cowtamnaidu for this beautiful film (raised hands emoticon).”

Responding to her wishes, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “My Dearest Preeti, your words will always stay in Kabir’s heart! Tu meri bandi hai,” and added a pink heart emoticon.

This will surely make Kabir Singh fans nostalgic about the hit romantic drama.

For the unversed, Shahid and Kiara starred in 2019 hit film Kabir Singh which sees the two as lovebirds. The movie along with the dialogues and songs the film were much loved by movie buffs.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor’s friends and industry colleagues heaped praises over the film last evening. His half brother Ishaan Khatter, Varun Dhawan, Rakul Preet Singh, and Kunal Kemmu among others took to social media to appreciate him.

Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey stars Mrunal Thakur as the female lead and his wife in the film. Pankaj Kapur, Shahid’s father will be starring in the motion picture as well. This will be the first time the father and son duo will be sharing screen space. Pankaj Kapur will be playing the role of a cricket coach to Shahid’s character in the movie. Jersey is a remake of an award-winning Telugu film by the same name, which starred actor Nani as the lead.

The movie was originally slated to be released on the 14th of April, the same day as blockbuster KGF: Chapter 2, but was postponed a few days prior to the release. The movie fell in hot water with Rajneesh Jaiswal. The writer claimed that Jersey had plagiarised from his script and put the whole film through legal trouble. Fortunately, the Bombay High Court ruled in Jersey’s favour.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.