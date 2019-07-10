Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh Surpasses Uri to Become 10th Highest Grossing Hindi Film

It's been three weeks since Kabir Singh released, but the film continues to shatter box office records. After becoming the biggest opener in Shahid Kapoor's career when it released on June 21, the film has been crossing one milestone after another in its box office run.

Despite opening to mostly negative reviews and sparking a huge debate with its portrayal of a violent and abusive protagonist, nothing seems to have affected the box office run of the film. The latest feat it has achieved is that of surpassing Uri: The Surgical Strike to become the 10th highest grossing Hindi film.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh did an assessment of where Kabir Singh stands among the top grossing films in Hindi. He said that Kabir Singh holds the No 10 rank on the list of highest grossing Hindi films, while Uri moves to the 11th position. Other films on the top grossing list include Baahubali 2, Dangal and Sanju.

While #KabirSingh is all set to surpass the *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed], let’s have a look at the *10 highest grossing films* in #Hindi... #KabirSingh holds the No 10 rank, while #Uri moves to the 11th position... List follows... — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

Adarsh also said that the film has maintained a steady box office number even on the third Tuesday, despite the India vs New Zealand World Cup match. It is set to emerge as the highest grossing film of 2019, surpassing Salman Khan's Bharat and Vicky Kaushal's Uri. Kabir Singh's total box office collection stands at Rs 243.17 crore so far at the domestic box office.

#KabirSingh remained steady on [third] Tue, despite #INDvNZ cricket match [#CWC19]... Will cross *lifetime biz* of #Uri today [Wed] and emerge highest grossing #Hindi film of 2019... Fri 5.40 cr, Sat 7.51 cr, Sun 9.61 cr, Mon 4.25 cr, Tue 3.20 cr. Total: ₹ 243.17 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 10, 2019

The film's box office glory runs parallel to the controversy that it has been surrounded with ever since its release. Kabir Singh has been widely lambasted for "glorifying" toxic masculinity, but in an interview with Film Companion's Anupama Chopra, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had dismissed the criticism of his movie as "pseudo". He said in the interview that in real love "if you don't have the liberty of slapping each other then I don't see anything there."

Days after facing a massive backlash over "justifying" violence in the name of love, the director has appeared to backtrack on his comments, saying that the interview was "edited in a very wrong way".

