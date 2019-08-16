Shahid Kapoor's Kids Celebrate Their First Raksha Bandhan, Alia Bhatt Ties Rakhi to Karan Johar's Son
Spending time with family and bonding over rakhi, Bollywood celebrated the festival of Raksha Bandhan with utmost zeal and enthusiasm.
It was Raksha Bandhan on Thursday and Bollywood celebrated the festival of bonding with utmost zeal and enthusiasm. While Shahid Kapoor's kids Misha and Zain Kapoor had their first Raksha Bandhan, actress Alia Bhatt took out time to tie a rakhi on the wrist of filmmaker Karan Johar's son Yash.
Alia, daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and actress Soni Razdan, ensured she carried out her sisterly ritual by tying a rakhi on Yash's wrist. Karan, who became a father to twins, Yash and Roohi, through surrogacy in 2017, posted a photograph of Alia and Yash and wrote: "Alia didi!" Last year, too, Alia showed her "big sister love" by celebrating Raksha Bandhan with Yash.
Shahid and his wife Mira Rajput shared pictures from their kids, Misha and Zain’s first Raksha Bandhan. In the picture, Shahid and Mira, each can be seen with a child in their laps as they help them tie a rakhi.“Promises to keep,” Mira captioned the picture.
Kapoor cousins, namely Sonam, Arjun and Anshula among others came together to spend the day together. Arjun and Mohit Marwah took to social media to share pictures with their sisters on Rakhi Day. It is after a long time that the cousins united to celebrate a festival. "Good to have a full house again after so long! It took Rakhi to bring them all back together, but so worth the wait," wrote Anil Kapoor.
The Bachchans too posed together at the festival. Shweta Bachchan took to her Instagram account to share insights of the day with her brother Abhishek. Their parents Amitabh and Jaya, their kids Arradhya, Navya and Agastya too joined them.
Here's how other Bollywood celebs celebrated Raksha Bandhan:
Actress Sunny Leone tied rakhi to her co-anchor Ranjavijay and shared some pictures from the celebration.
