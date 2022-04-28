Shahid Kapoor's Look From OTT Debut Farzi Out, Series to Star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor, after having a successful stint as an actor on the big screen, will be venturing into the world of OTT. His debut web series titled Farzi will be helmed by The Family Man Fame Raj & DK and will also star Vijay Sethupathi, Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Regina Cassandra, Zakir Hussain, Bhuvan Arora, Amol Palekar and Kubbra Sait. Amazon Prime Video unveiled the first look of the Jersey actor and also gave a sneak peek of his character’s story.

The first look of Shahid features him as a rugged man who is seen sitting in a room and working on something. Prime Video wrote on their official Instagram page, “#FarziOnPrime: A small-time artist working out of his grandfather’s printing press has designed the ultimate con job - a crime uniquely suited to him - and gets pulled into the murky, high stakes world of all that it demands. A fiery, unorthodox task force officer has made it his mission to rid the country of the menace this poses in this fast-paced, edgy one-of-a-kind thriller."

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Meanwhile, on Thursday, April 28, Amazon Prime Video announced 40 new titles at an event in Mumbai. These include Shahid’s Farzi, The Family Man’s new season, Mirzapur’s new season, Modern Love Chennai, Breathe: Into The Shadows, Aye Watan…Mere Watan, and Made In Heaven 2 among many other interesting titles. The event was hosted by Karan Johar and attended by many prominent personalities including Shahid, Vijay Sethupathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Bajpayee and many more prominent names.

Shahid Kapoor, on the other hand, is receiving praises for his latest film Jersey. It is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film of the same name starring Nani. Apart from his OTT debut, the actor will also be seen in Bloody Daddy.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.