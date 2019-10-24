Maharashtra Assembly Elections
Shahid Kapoor's Marriage Advice For Ex Priyanka Chopra and Her Husband Nick Jonas
Shahid kapoor, who recently appeared on Neha Dhupia's chat show No Filter Neha, has this advice for her ex Priyanka Chopra.
Shahid Kapoor, who recently appeared on Neha Dhupia’s chat show No Filter Neha, made some interesting revelations and also gave a marriage advice to her ex-girlfriend Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas during a rapid fire round.
The actor’s advice was plain and sound as he said, “Understand each other’s backgrounds as well as you can, because you’re from very different backgrounds.”
Shahid and Priyanka were rumoured to be dating during the filming of the 2009 movie Kaminey. While the two never made seeing each other official, the relationship went sour shortly. However, the actors have moved on from the past and continue to be on friendly terms.
Shahid has often been quoted praising Priyanka. At the press conference of Zee Cine Awards 2016, Shahid appreciated how the actress had made a name for herself on an international platform and said, “Priyanka is doing amazingly well I am very happy for her. She has made all of us proud. She always had the potential to become an international star and she has proved it.”
Happily married to Delhi-based girl Mira Rajput, he even attended Priyanka’s wedding reception. Earlier, on Karan Johar's famous chat show Koffee With Karan 6, Shahid was asked what piece of advice would he give to Nick Jonas. To this, he had replied, "Never back down, buddy. You’re with the original Desi girl!"
After starring in the Hindi remake of the Telugu film Arjun Reddy, Shahid will be seen in a Telugu movie remake movie. He has been confirmed for the hit movie Jersey originally starring Nani and Shraddha Srinath.
