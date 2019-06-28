Shahid Kapoor's Mother Defends Kabir Singh, Says Actors Free to Play Controversial Characters

Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer Kabir Singh has started a debate about moral obligations on actors for playing controversial characters. In the film, Shahid plays the role of an aggressive, impulsive and alcoholic lover who's also a great surgeon. While many have been lauding the actor for his acting skills, Shahid's character has also been facing a lot of backlash from the audience and critics alike.

Coming out in defence of Shahid, his mother Neelima Azeem cited examples of veteran actors like Rajesh Khanna and Dilip Kumar for portraying grey roles on the screen. "Actors have the freedom to play morally controversial characters because they make for meaty roles. Tomorrow, if you play a psychopathic serial killer, will everybody watching the movie become one? Dilip (Kumar) and Rajesh Khanna played grey roles in Amar and Red Rose. Are you suggesting that every grey role be scrapped?" Mid Day quoted her as saying.

"In Hollywood, actors have won Oscars for characters like these. If we can’t make such movies, then we will have to scrap films like Marlon Brando’s A Streetcar Named Desire, Godfather and Heath Ledger’s Joker (The Dark Knight). One needs to understand that it is a story and not a lecture on morality," she added.

She further said that the film doesn't glorify the aggressive and impulsive nature of Kabir Singh, instead, it warns against it. She also defends the introductory scene of the film, where Kabir is about to rape a woman pointing a knife at her. She said, "He is about to (rape her) in the dark. As soon as the light comes on, he realises (his folly) and throws the knife away. It’s symbolic in that sense."

Meanwhile, Kabir Singh is having a dream run at the box office. Collecting Rs 134.42 crore in the first week of its release, its way to becoming the most successful remake in Bollywood.

Follow @News18Movies for more