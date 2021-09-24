Shahid Kapoor's OTT Film a Remake of French Action Thriller Sleepless Nights?

Shahid Kapoor is all set to make his digital debut with an upcoming Raj & DK project. Known for playing some of the most versatile characters in a range of films including Jab We Met, Haider, Kaminey, Udta Punjab and Kabir Singh, Shahid will next cast a spell on the OTT platform. While fans are eagerly waiting to witness the actor’s upcoming feature, a digital only film directed by Ali Abbas Zafar is reportedly in the making.

As per a report in Bollywood Hungama, Shahid will be joining hands with Ali to make a Hindi adaptation of the 2011 French film Nuit Blanche (Sleepless Nights). The original action thriller stars Tomer Sisley in the lead. A source close to the development, informed the portal, "Ali got the rights to remake Nuit Blanche.” Speaking about Shahid’s role, the source mentioned, “Shahid will play the cop who tries to save his daughter who gets kidnapped following his tryst with a drug lord. The film has been altered a bit keeping the Indian mind-set in place."

The report further revealed that the story of the film spans an entire night. It will unfold how Shahid's character saves his daughter. “It's a carefully crafted thriller that will be made for the digital friendly audience and will be Shahid's second stint on the web,”the source was quoted by the portal as saying. The makers are trying to top actress on board to play the main female lead.

Meanwhile, popular actress Regina Cassandra has been roped in by the director duo Raj & DK to play an important character in the Shahid starrer show. According to Pinkvilla, Regina has commenced filming in Mumbai for the role she will helm in the project. The web series will also star Raashii Khanna, Vijay Sethupathi, Amol Palekar and Kay Kay Menon in important roles.

Shahid is gearing for his next film release, sports drama Jersey. The Hindi remake of the Nani starrer will also star Mrunal Thakur.

