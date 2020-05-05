MOVIES

1-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor's Shirtless Pic Sets Social Media on Fire

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor

Shahid Kapoor has shared a throwback picture on social media which is making us go weak in the knees.

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself. The photo which has been shot on a beach has him flaunt his bare upper body.

In the snap, one can see the black jeans-clad Shahid look straight into the camera as he pose sideways. Soon after sharing the click, his fans and admirers dropped in heart and fire emojis in the comments section.

The photo captioned as "#throwback" in less than two hours has crossed over nine lakh 50 thousand likes.

#throwback

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

Earlier, the Udta Punjab actor had shared a throwback photo on the photo-sharing platform. In the snap, Shahid can be seen sporting a black and white patterned blazer over a white shirt along with a black bowtie.

#throwback

A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor) on

The Kabir Singh actor will soon be seen in a sports drama film Jersey. The film is adapted from a 2019 Tollywood film which has the same title. Shahid will be playing the lead role in the movie. The film narrates the tale of an ageing cricketer who tries to make a comeback to the Indian cricket team to win a team jersey to fulfil his son's desire. The Gowtham Tinnanuri directorial features Pankaj Kapur Mrunal Thakur in pivotal roles.

