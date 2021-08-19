Shahid Kapoor's Son Zain Speaks for the First Time in Video Shared by Wife Mira Kapoor

Mira Kapoor took to Instagram for sharing an adorable video in which her son Zain’s voice can be heard. She has used an orange filter and is interacting with Zain while filming the clip. Unfortunately, the fans do not get to see a glimpse of the little one but they do get to hear his voice and it was adorable. The video begins with Mira greeting Zain by saying “hi Zain”. Subsequently in the background Zain makes a sound to which the mother reacts by saying, “Oye! Did you just eat me? Aaaaa! Don’t eat me, don’t eat me!” By the end of the clip the little boy ends up saying, “I wanna eat you!”

The video has been captioned as, ‘Keeping that Vitamin C in check my little Z’ and has garnered over two lakh views in less than 20 hours. Unsurprisingly, both Mira and Shahid Kapoor’s fans have abundantly expressed their love for little Zain. Misha and Shahid tied the knot in 2015 and welcomed their first child in 2016 and the second one in 2018. Both the parents and Shahid’s brother Ishaan Khatter have been sharing adorable moments of Misha and Zain with their virtual family.

On August 4, Mira had shared a heart warming selfie featuring Misha. In the picture Mira was kissing Misha on her head while the little princess had hugged her and was sleeping. Captioning the priceless picture Mira wrote, “Let me love you a little more, before you’re not so little anymore. On some days my big girl still wants to hug me and sleep. And yes you wonder aren’t they old enough? But that’s what.. thankfully not just yet.”

Misha will turn a year older on August 26. This year she will be celebrating her fifth birthday. Interestingly, both Misha and Mira share the same zodiac sign that is Virgo.

