English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kapoor's Twitter Account Hacked a Day After He Welcomed His Second Child
Fand and friends might have to wait a little longer to see the first glimpse of Shahid Kapoor's son as his social media accounts are hacked.
Image: Yogen Shah
Loading...
It was only on Wednesday that the news of Shahid Kapoor being a dad again broke the internet. Fans and friends were pouring wishes for the actor as everybody was waiting for Shahid and Mira Rajput to introduce their new born son to them.
But seems like everybody will have to wait a little longer as the actor's Instagram and Twitter account have been hacked.
Later in the day Haider actor got back his Instagram account and sharing the news on his Instagram story he wrote, "My Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. Just got Instagram back, my team working on sorting Twitter. So please know, it's not me and avoid any interaction."
The hacker tweeted, "Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di! Kral Alladdin Halacı sizin gösterdiğiniz gibi barbar, hayvan ve şerefsiz bir adam değildi! Ayyildiz Tim."
You can see the Tweet here.
A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's hacked Twitter account
The hacker also shared a similar post on Shahid's Instagram. Take a look-
A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's hacked Instagram account
With the Turkish dialect, the hacker has been posting outrageous posts in connection with Shahid role in the movie Padmaavat.
This is not the first time that an actor had to face this. Recently Kriti Sanon also has to face the brunt. In fact, earlier Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan became prey to hackers. Internationally, popular names like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also couldn't stop their accounts being hacked.
On the work front, Shahid is currently on a paternity break and will start shooting for his next film, the remake of Arjun Reddy in October.
As per reports, Mira is expected to travel with Shahid to Delhi soon, where he will be shooting for the first schedule of the upcoming film.
Shahid will be seen next in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor that releases on September 21.
But seems like everybody will have to wait a little longer as the actor's Instagram and Twitter account have been hacked.
Later in the day Haider actor got back his Instagram account and sharing the news on his Instagram story he wrote, "My Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. Just got Instagram back, my team working on sorting Twitter. So please know, it's not me and avoid any interaction."
The hacker tweeted, "Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di! Kral Alladdin Halacı sizin gösterdiğiniz gibi barbar, hayvan ve şerefsiz bir adam değildi! Ayyildiz Tim."
You can see the Tweet here.
A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's hacked Twitter account
The hacker also shared a similar post on Shahid's Instagram. Take a look-
A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's hacked Instagram account
With the Turkish dialect, the hacker has been posting outrageous posts in connection with Shahid role in the movie Padmaavat.
This is not the first time that an actor had to face this. Recently Kriti Sanon also has to face the brunt. In fact, earlier Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan became prey to hackers. Internationally, popular names like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also couldn't stop their accounts being hacked.
On the work front, Shahid is currently on a paternity break and will start shooting for his next film, the remake of Arjun Reddy in October.
As per reports, Mira is expected to travel with Shahid to Delhi soon, where he will be shooting for the first schedule of the upcoming film.
Shahid will be seen next in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor that releases on September 21.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
-
Wednesday 15 August , 2018
Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Wednesday 15 August , 2018 Rani Mukerji On Why Marriage, Motherhood Hasn't Changed Her Outlook Towards Films
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 iReel Awards 2018: Sacred Games Gets Most Wins, But Web Series are The Real Victor
- US Open: 'I love you', Naomi Osaka Tells Final Opponent Serena Williams
- Decriminalising Section 377: Will the LGBTQ Community Still be Asked these Bizarre Questions?
- Mahindra Marazzo Vs Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV Spec Comparison India - Which One Is Better?
- Anushka Sharma Tweets About Google Pixel From an iPhone
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...