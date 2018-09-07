Shahid Kapoor's Twitter Account Hacked a Day After He Welcomed His Second Child

It was only on Wednesday that the news of Shahid Kapoor being a dad again broke the internet. Fans and friends were pouring wishes for the actor as everybody was waiting for Shahid and Mira Rajput to introduce their new born son to them.But seems like everybody will have to wait a little longer as the actor's Instagram and Twitter account have been hacked.Later in the day Haider actor got back his Instagram account and sharing the news on his Instagram story he wrote, "My Instagram and Twitter have been hacked. Just got Instagram back, my team working on sorting Twitter. So please know, it's not me and avoid any interaction."The hacker tweeted, "Raja Alaaddin Khilji aise barbar, janwar aur harami aadmi nahi thi jaise aap ko dikhai di! Kral Alladdin Halacı sizin gösterdiğiniz gibi barbar, hayvan ve şerefsiz bir adam değildi! Ayyildiz Tim."You can see the Tweet here.A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's hacked Twitter accountThe hacker also shared a similar post on Shahid's Instagram. Take a look-A screenshot of Shahid Kapoor's hacked Instagram accountWith the Turkish dialect, the hacker has been posting outrageous posts in connection with Shahid role in the movie Padmaavat.This is not the first time that an actor had to face this. Recently Kriti Sanon also has to face the brunt. In fact, earlier Abhishek Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Shahid Kapoor and even Amitabh Bachchan became prey to hackers. Internationally, popular names like Justin Bieber and Taylor Swift also couldn't stop their accounts being hacked.On the work front, Shahid is currently on a paternity break and will start shooting for his next film, the remake of Arjun Reddy in October.As per reports, Mira is expected to travel with Shahid to Delhi soon, where he will be shooting for the first schedule of the upcoming film.Shahid will be seen next in Batti Gul Meter Chalu opposite Shraddha Kapoor that releases on September 21.