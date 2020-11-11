Shahid Kapoor's Wednesday Wisdom on 'Balance Sheet of Life' is Unmissable

Actor Shahid Kapoor took to Instagram to share some Wednesday Wisdom with his fans. The actor has shared a template titled ‘BALANCE SHEET OF LIFE”. In the post, various things are mentioned that one should follow in life in order to ensure that they are leading a balanced life.

He has shared the photo of the template with a quote of Rumi in the caption. It reads, “The WOUND is the place where LIGHT enters you... - Rumi.”

The actor had been spending quality time with his family including wife Mira Rajput and children Zain and Misha during the lockdown. It is only in recent months that he resumed the shooting of his upcoming Bollywood film Jersey. Shahid has been sharing various glimpses of his workout routine and other fitness preparations for the upcoming sports drama film.

He had extensively shot for the film in Chandigarh before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed. Very recently, the crew of Jersey wrapped up the shoot of the film in Uttarakhand.

The film Jersey is a remake of a hit Telugu film by the same name. It is being written and directed by Gowtam Tinnamuri and also stars Mrunal Thakur, Sharad Kelkar, and Pankaj Kapoor in crucial roles. The plot of the movie is based on a man who is about 36. He is a cricketer who stopped his cricketing career ten years ago. This person, however, is now aiming to play for the Indian cricket team.

Shahid's last onscreen outing Kabir Singh was a blockbuster and was one of the highest-grossing movies of 2019.