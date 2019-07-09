Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira and Daughter Misha Twin in Traditional Outfits

Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira recently celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on July 7. The adorable duo has already welcomed two munchkins in their life, Misha and Zain, and has been setting up family goals ever since. While both the love birds keep sharing pictures with their little family every now and then, Mira is taking the mother-daughter combo to another level by posting a twinning picture with daughter Misha.

On July 8, Mira took to Instagram to share a throwback picture with her baby girl, where both the lovely girls were donning the matching-colour outfit. With a green kurta and a pink dupatta, the lovelies looked adorable as they smiled for a selfie. Mira shared the picture on Instagram with the caption, “Match #tb.”

Recently, Shahid and Mira celebrated their fourth anniversary and poured in some love for each other through Instagram posts. While Shahid posted a picture of Mira, writing, “Her first picture I saved on my phone. And now almost every second picture has her in it. She is #life. I love you @mira.kapoor thank you for being you,” Mira shared a picture from their wedding, with a caption, “You make my world and me go round #happy4.”

On the professional front, Shahid has been recently been in news for his latest movie Kabir Singh. The film, despite being attracted by controversies, managed to earn around Rs 225 crore, and has become one of the highest grosser of the year. The movie also starred Kiara Advani and is the Hindi remake of the Telugu movie Arjun Reddy.

