Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Gives 'Shout-Out' To Kids For Staying Indoors Amid Lockdown

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput has given a shout-out to the kids, whom she called, "little heroes" for staying indoors amid coronavirus lockdown in the country.

Mira, a mother of two, daughter Misha and son Zain, took to Instagram, where she shared a note lauding children.

In the note, she wrote: "Shout out to the KIDS. Everyone is applauding everyone but our children. These little heroes have stayed indoors more than they've ever known in their lives. Their whole worlds have literally been turned upside down. All these rules they've never known. A life they couldn't have imagined.

"All the things they love like sports, being with friends, going to school, or just being kids have all been taken away from them. Adults talking about others becoming unwell, news reporting death after death. Our poor children's minds must be racing. Every day they get up and carry on despite all that's going on. So here's to our little heroes: today. tomorrow. forever."

She then captioned the note: "Love them. Hug them. Ask them how they feel and let them cry if they're not okay. Kiss them. Paint with them and let their clothes and the walls get dirty. Watch their favourite cartoon with them. Snuggle up with them. Give them extra ketchup if they ask for it that day.

"And when you're tired after doing the dishes and cooking dinner and they say "Mumma can you play with me" remember this time isn't forever. Little hands. Big hearts Love them."

Shahid and Mira got married in 2015 when she was only 21 years old.

