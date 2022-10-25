Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Kapoor Hits 4-Million Mark on Instagram, Manish Malhotra Reacts

Mira Kapoor is fond of bright colours, structured silhouettes and healthy living, her Instagram account is proof. From dresses to Indian traditional clothing, there’s hardly an outfit that the 28-year-old cannot pull off. While she does it all in style, Shahid Kapoor’s beau makes it a point to keep her fitness regimen on the right track and also shares her many household remedies to keep common ailments at bay. With all that her Instagram account has to offer, Mira Rajput is a popular name on the platform.

She recently hit the mark of 4 million followers on the platform. To mark the achievement, she posted a stunning photo of herself along with a caption that read, “Hello 4M Fam.”.

Take a look at the photo here.

In the photo, she was clad in a shimmery silver lehenga set featuring intricate thread and mirror work all over the bodice and the skirt. The dupatta too, made from a diaphanous material, featured the same kind of thread work. The festive look was aptly shared just as she reached a whopping 4 million follower mark.

Take a look at another set of photos in the same outfit.

As always, Mira chose an elegant but highly sophisticated beauty and hair look which accentuated the outfit. For her make-up, she chose pink-ish nude tones as her eyeshadow, blush, and lipstick paired with generous dabs of highlighter. For her hair, she chose to let it down naturally in subtle waves. Mira ditched heavy jewellery for the look and instead wore a simple necklace paired with matching earrings and a ring.

Industry colleagues, fans and well-wishers congratulated Mira on her monumental success. Fashion creator Masoom Minawala wrote: “How hot!”, while ace designer Manish Malhotra commented with fire emojis and a smiley with heart eyes. Mira is making new tides in the fashion and beauty segment with the launch of her new YouTube channel. From Ayurvedic rituals to the latest dressing hacks, Mira is truly the “India-proud Millennial Mom of two, Ayurveda junkie, clean-beauty obsessed, regular foodie, and irregular fitness freak”, according to her YouTube bio.

