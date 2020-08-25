MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture From Her Pregnancy Days

credits - Mira Rajput Instagram

credits - Mira Rajput Instagram

Mira Rajput took to social media and dropped a cute picture from her first pregnancy ahead of daughter Misha’s birthday.

Share this:

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often posts adorable pictures and videos with her family. Recently, Mira dropped a cute pic from her first pregnancy ahead of daughter Misha’s birthday.

"Throwback to the day before I popped...#4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger but what's with the nose getting huge? LOL,” the caption read. In the post, Mira can be seen flaunting her baby bump and pouting for the camera.

View this post on Instagram

Throwback to the day before I popped 💋#4yearsagotoday I can understand the belly getting bigger, but what’s with the nose getting huge?

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Mira often cracks the internet up with her social media posts.  Last week, she shared a picture of herself getting clicked by Misha on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Missy is getting quite good at this".

A while back, Mira uploaded a picture of Shahid and wrote, “The way you look at me.”

View this post on Instagram

The way you look at me

A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are gearing up to celebrate their daughter Misha’s 4th birthday on August 26. The couple is proud parents of two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. While Misha was born on August 26, 2016, their son Zain was born on September 5, 2018.

Next Story
Loading