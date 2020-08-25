Shahid Kapoor’s Wife Mira Rajput Shares Adorable Picture From Her Pregnancy Days

Mira Rajput is quite active on social media and often posts adorable pictures and videos with her family. Recently, Mira dropped a cute pic from her first pregnancy ahead of daughter Misha’s birthday.

"Throwback to the day before I popped...#4yearsagotoday. I can understand the belly getting bigger but what's with the nose getting huge? LOL,” the caption read. In the post, Mira can be seen flaunting her baby bump and pouting for the camera.

Mira often cracks the internet up with her social media posts. Last week, she shared a picture of herself getting clicked by Misha on her Instagram story. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Missy is getting quite good at this".

A while back, Mira uploaded a picture of Shahid and wrote, “The way you look at me.”

View this post on Instagram The way you look at me A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor) on Aug 22, 2020 at 5:30am PDT

Meanwhile, Shahid and Mira are gearing up to celebrate their daughter Misha’s 4th birthday on August 26. The couple is proud parents of two kids - daughter Misha and son Zain. While Misha was born on August 26, 2016, their son Zain was born on September 5, 2018.