Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Shares Pic of 'Last-minute' Christmas Tree Decorated by Son Zain

Christmas preparations are underway around the country, especially in Bollywood. Mira Rajput, the wife of actor Shahid Kapoor, also adorned the Christmas tree on this occasion, as seen in a video she posted on Instagram. She revealed that her 4-year-old Christmas tree went misplaced this time around. She then bought a fresh tree at the last minute and had her children decorate it.

Mira shared a video of herself and her two children – Misha and Zain – decorating their Christmas tree. She revealed in an Instagram video that the tree the family had been using for the last four years got lost. Mira went on to explain the full event. “The one where the Tree got lost."

The 27-year-old said that she has been using a 6-foot-tall, heavily coniferous green tree for the last four years, adding a couple of new ornaments and decor each year. “Every year, it comes out of a box labeled ‘Christmas’ and goes back in on the 26th of December.” read a part of the post. She even said that as much as she adores seasonal décor, she also has OCD and that she wants to clear out things as soon as possible.

This year, Mira decided to throw a Christmas party for the kids, with the primary activity being tree decorating. But, as fate would have it, she searched the house for the tree box and was unable to locate it. Mira, however, was able to get another Christmas tree. And, while she isn’t quite satisfied with what she found, she is glad that the kids appreciated it. She stated that she let the kids do it totally this time and didn’t interfere, so the decorations aren’t perfectly placed, but it doesn’t matter because they liked it. “The Star is obviously too large for this baby stand-in, but it looks cute and was simple to decorate," she added.

Mira is still hoping to find her missing Christmas tree and revealed that she even inquired with her neighbours and her mother to see if she had requested them to store it.

