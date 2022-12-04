Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Slams 'Star Wife' Label, Asks 'Nobody Says Star Husband Then Why...?'

Mira Rajput thinks it’s high time people stopped using terms like ‘star wife’ and ‘star kids’. Mira, who married Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor in 2015, shared her opinions during her appearance on Janice Sequeria’s talk show ‘Social Media Star With Janice.’ Mira spoke about being referred to as the ‘star wife’ in the press. She opined that the label should be banned and raised questions on why nobody uses the term ‘star husband’ for the husband of female actors.

Mira also showed her displeasure with the word ‘star kid’ due to its nepotistic connotations. She said, “We ought to get over it now. Maybe it was an association that one needed to make for recall value. But even if you put that on a kid, and you say star kid, people don’t like listening to ‘star kid’ for all of its nepotistic connotations and all of that. But that term is still in use like it needs to kind of find its way out and likewise, I have never understood the concept of a star wife, what does that mean?”

She also asked, “You can have an actor or celebrity or a star who has a wife or a husband, nobody says star husband, why is there a star wife?"

Mira featured on the show with singer-rapper Badshah. Mira posted a clip of the talk show on her Instagram Stories with a text that read, “Tons of Fun,” and tagged Badshah and Janice.

Mira looked chic and stylish dressed in a neon green top and black pants with neon strips. Mira and Shahid are proud parents of two kids, a daughter Misha and a son Zain.

Last year, Mira Rajput started her own YouTube channel wherein she gives a sneak peek into her daily life. The channel captures her work-life chronicles and captures their family moments.

