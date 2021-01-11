Shahid Kapoor's Wife Mira Rajput Wants Him to Do 'Fun' Films, Actor's Hilarious Reply

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor and her loving wife Mira Rajput never shy away from expressing their love for each other on social media. They often take over the internet with their cute fun banter. This time too, Shahid took over the internet as he shared a quirky post in his Instagram story where he stated that his wife wants him to do some fun movies. He openly invited people to offer him roles that would allow him to please her.

On the other hand, Mira too has shared the screenshot of her husband's Instagram story with a hilarious GIF and wrote, “Unbelievable.” Well! This cute fun banter has definitely taken away many hearts.

Meanwhile, Shahid as well as his fans are eagerly waiting for his upcoming film Jersey. The actor has already wrapped the shooting as he shared a post on his social media along with a heartfelt note. His long note mentioned that the film shoot took place for 47 days amid COVID-19 days. He also went on to call it a miracle, stating how proud he was of his entire team.

In his note, he also thanked the unit members for their continuous effort and for putting themselves at risk. The actor also wrote that the film is a story of a phoenix rising from the ashes and connected the spirit of the film with the situation that everyone is facing due to the pandemic.

The film is a remake of the 2019 Telugu movie of the same name and is directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri. The film will also feature Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in the pivotal roles. Shahid will be seen playing the role of a cricketer in this film.