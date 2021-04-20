Shahid Kapoor's Yoddha Shelved? Here's the Truth

After wrapping upthe sports-drama film Jersey, Shahid Kapoor was all set to begin shooting for his next, Yoddha alongside Disha Patani. The film is helmed by Dhadak fame director Shashank Khaitan under the banner of Karan Johar. But soon there was a buzz around the actor moving out of the film owing to some creative differences.Reportedly, Shahid was unhappy with the script and the makers disapprove of his arrogant behaviour. But recently, Shashank rebutted all the rumours in an interview with Mid-Day. He revealed that the film halted due to pandemic and he and Shahid are still figuring out their collaboration.

He added that as the film has to be shot in multiple countries, they are unsure if they could travel for shoot due to the pandemic. As the movie will require a great deal of logistics support, it doesn’t seem possible considering the current situation. “Given the circumstances, even travelling to Borivali is not feasible during these times," stated Shashank.

Lastly, the director confirmed that once normalcy is restored around the world, he will revive his project Yoddha.Meanwhile, Shashank is focussing on his next Rannbhoomi featuring Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor and another flick titledMr. Lele.Reportedly, the film Mr Lele first had Varun playing the lead role but recently, the cast has been changed, and Vicky Kaushal has been roped in to essay the main character with Kiara Advani opposite him.Shahid will next be seen in the official remake of the Telugu film Jersey. He will be seen portraying the role of a cricketer in the movie. The movie has Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur in crucial roles.

Recently, the actor announced the release date of his movie on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

He even congratulated the original Telugu movie for winning National Film Award for Best Film and Best Editor by sharing the poster of the film on social media. He wittily congratulated the entire team and wrote, “Thanks for the extra pressure.”

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here