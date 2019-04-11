English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shahid Kpoor on Kabir Singh: Had to Smoke 20 Cigarettes a Day & Shower for 2 Hours Before Meeting Kids
In 'Kabir Singh', Shahid Kapoor plays a college student who is brilliant in the field of medicine but he snorts cocaine and smoking cigarettes to subside his aggression and fury.
A still of Shahid Kapoor from the teaser of 'Kabir Singh' (YouTube)
Sahid Kapoor stunned his fans and film fraternity with his performance in the recently released teaser of his upcoming film Kabir Singh. In the film, he plays a college student who is brilliant in the field of medicine but he snorts cocaine and smoke cigarettes to subside his aggression and fury.
In an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Shahid stated that the role of Kabir Singh was indeed difficult for the actor because he had to pretend to smoke and snort drugs while in real life he doesn't endorse the two at all.
"I don’t endorse smoking at all. However, the role required it, as the protagonist uses it to channel his angst and rage. It wasn’t easy, and it came to a point where I smoked almost 20 cigarettes a day," said Shahid.
"It would take me close to two hours to shower and get rid of the smells before I could return home to my children," he added.
Kabir Singh is a remake the of Telugu film titled Arjun Reddy starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role. In an earlier interview with PTI, Shahid had stated that the team of the film has tried to keep the original film's intensity and honesty alive.
"The original was very raw, very honest. I don't think there was anything in the film that was for effect. I just felt it said things as it is and was a brazen journey of a character who goes through an emotional arc which is extreme," said Shahid.
Kabir Singh chronicles the journey of an alcoholic surgeon who goes on a self-destructive path after his ex-lover gets married. The original film had Arjun Reddy based in Hyderabad and Bangalore, while in the remake, Kabir Singh is based in Delhi and Mumbai.
The film, also featuring Kiara Advani, is scheduled to release on June 21.
