Shah Rukh Khan Announces 'Pathaan Time Starts Now', Unveils Teaser and Release Date

After much anticipation, megastar Shah Rukh Khan on Wednesday finally dropped a powerful teaser of Pathaan featuring John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and the star himself. SRK also announced the release date as of January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week).Given the decibel level that Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham starrer Pathaan has, Pathaan is definitely one of the most awaited film to hit the box office post pandemic.

The teaser starts with John Abraham as he stands amid mountains and hills, on what seems to be a helipad, as he introduced Shah Rukh’s Pathan.

As the camera pans, it shows John talking about a man, saying, “In our country, we keep our name in respect to our religion or caste, but he had none of the options.”

The screen then shows Deepika who seems to be observing a warfare scenario, with blasts and helicopters crashing in the backdrop. Deepika says, “He didn’t even have anyone to keep his name, and the only thing he had is this one country- India.”

Then comes SRK in a shining backdrop, saying, “ So, he considered India as his religion (Dharma), and protecting the country his work (Karma). The ones who don’t have a name, have their name with the country’s name. How and why this name was monikered, to know this all, you will have to wait a little. We will meet soon to Pathan.”

Taking to the captions, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, “ I know it’s late… But remember the date… Pathaan time starts now…See you in cinemas on 25th January, 2023.Releasing in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Celebrate #Pathaan with #YRF50 only at a big screen near you.”

Yash Raj Films today revealed the release date of this high-octane spy thriller, directed by Siddharth Anand, to be Wednesday, January 25, 2023 (Republic Day Week) through a specially shot date announcement video that has no film footage whatsoever! The video, which is breaking the internet today, teases a glimpse of SRK’s much-discussed Pathaan look, adding to the thirst of his fans wanting to see his new avatar. The announcement video has been directed by Siddharth himself and it also revealed that the action spectacle will be released in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu!

As soon as the post hit the photo sharing platform, it broke the internet, with scores of fans congratulating the megastar for his return after Zero. They showered praises on SRK for the powerful teaser of ‘Pathaan’.

