English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
SRK Fan from Pakistan Who Crossed Border to Meet Him Returns Home After 22 Months in Indian Jail
After spending 22 months in the Indian jail, the 22-year-old Pakistani national named Abdullah was returned home.
Image: CNN-News18 news footage
Shah Rukh and Kajol enjoy a huge fan base not only India but overseas as well. The fandom reaches to an extent that one of their fans risked crossing the border just to meet the two stars.
A resident of Mingora of scenic Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province crossed the border to meet Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2017. After spending 22 months in the Indian jail, the 22-year-old Pakistani national named Abdullah was returned home.
Last year on May 25, Abdullah was arrested by the Indian authorities when he had come to witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony held every evening at the Wagah border gates.
The ardent fan came across the Zero Line after the ceremony and asked the Border Security Force personnel that he wanted to meet the two stars.
The officials informed that he was repatriated on Wednesday through the Attari-Wagah border on the basis of an emergency travel certificate issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
Upon his arrival at his native home, Abdullah was welcomed warmly by his relatives, neighbours and friends.
Speaking to local media in Swat, Abdullah confessed that he moved across the border in order to meet the two actors, claiming to be their great fan.
"I was arrested by India's Border Security Force and shifted to a police station before being sent to Central Jail Amritsar," said Abdullah.
He further added, "I wrote a letter to the Indian Government through jail authorities for arranging a meeting with Shahrukh and Kajol but no reply was made to his request."
Stating that his wish of meeting the duo Bollywood stars could not be fulfilled, Abdullah said that earlier he had applied for Indian visa to meet the two Bollywood stars, but the application was turned down.
Abdullah appealed to the Pakistani citizens not to enter India through illegal ways.
"I will not try again to enter India through illegal way," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
A resident of Mingora of scenic Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province crossed the border to meet Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2017. After spending 22 months in the Indian jail, the 22-year-old Pakistani national named Abdullah was returned home.
Last year on May 25, Abdullah was arrested by the Indian authorities when he had come to witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony held every evening at the Wagah border gates.
The ardent fan came across the Zero Line after the ceremony and asked the Border Security Force personnel that he wanted to meet the two stars.
The officials informed that he was repatriated on Wednesday through the Attari-Wagah border on the basis of an emergency travel certificate issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.
Upon his arrival at his native home, Abdullah was welcomed warmly by his relatives, neighbours and friends.
Speaking to local media in Swat, Abdullah confessed that he moved across the border in order to meet the two actors, claiming to be their great fan.
"I was arrested by India's Border Security Force and shifted to a police station before being sent to Central Jail Amritsar," said Abdullah.
He further added, "I wrote a letter to the Indian Government through jail authorities for arranging a meeting with Shahrukh and Kajol but no reply was made to his request."
Stating that his wish of meeting the duo Bollywood stars could not be fulfilled, Abdullah said that earlier he had applied for Indian visa to meet the two Bollywood stars, but the application was turned down.
Abdullah appealed to the Pakistani citizens not to enter India through illegal ways.
"I will not try again to enter India through illegal way," he said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Old Pic of Ranbir From Sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni's Wedding is Breaking the Internet, See Here
- Jaipur Literature Festival 2019: Hinduism Meets Quantum Physics at the Kumbh of Literature
- New Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Vs Tata Tiago Compact Hatchback Spec Comparison: Prices, Features And More
- Mr Majnu Early Reviews: Akhil Akkineni, Nidhhi Agerwal Film Gets a Thumbs Up
- Karnataka Auto Driver is Providing 24x7 Transport Services to Pregnant Women
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results