SRK Fan from Pakistan Who Crossed Border to Meet Him Returns Home After 22 Months in Indian Jail

Shah Rukh and Kajol enjoy a huge fan base not only India but overseas as well. The fandom reaches to an extent that one of their fans risked crossing the border just to meet the two stars.A resident of Mingora of scenic Swat district of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province crossed the border to meet Bollywood stars, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in 2017. After spending 22 months in the Indian jail, the 22-year-old Pakistani national named Abdullah was returned home.Last year on May 25, Abdullah was arrested by the Indian authorities when he had come to witness the Beating Retreat Ceremony held every evening at the Wagah border gates.The ardent fan came across the Zero Line after the ceremony and asked the Border Security Force personnel that he wanted to meet the two stars.The officials informed that he was repatriated on Wednesday through the Attari-Wagah border on the basis of an emergency travel certificate issued by the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.Upon his arrival at his native home, Abdullah was welcomed warmly by his relatives, neighbours and friends.Speaking to local media in Swat, Abdullah confessed that he moved across the border in order to meet the two actors, claiming to be their great fan."I was arrested by India's Border Security Force and shifted to a police station before being sent to Central Jail Amritsar," said Abdullah.He further added, "I wrote a letter to the Indian Government through jail authorities for arranging a meeting with Shahrukh and Kajol but no reply was made to his request."Stating that his wish of meeting the duo Bollywood stars could not be fulfilled, Abdullah said that earlier he had applied for Indian visa to meet the two Bollywood stars, but the application was turned down.Abdullah appealed to the Pakistani citizens not to enter India through illegal ways."I will not try again to enter India through illegal way," he said.(With inputs from PTI)