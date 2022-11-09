Shailaja Reddy Alludu Fame Anu Emmanuel to Star With Karthi in Japan

Karthi is all set to play a different role in his upcoming movie, directed by Raja Murugan, titled Japan. A traditional puja ceremony was held on Tuesday to roll the venture. The project is bankrolled by Dream Warrior Pictures and Shailaja Reddy Alludu actress Anu Emmanuel is the female protagonist. Sharing the update, the production tweeted, “Delighted to announce that @Karthi_Offl starrer #Japan pooja happened today, need all your love,”

Besides this, pictures of the puja ceremony remained the talk of the town. Anu decked up in a golden designer saree with a bun while Karthi kept it simple. Films by Raju Murugan are renowned for their politically charged subjects.

With his socio political satire Joker, he became well-known. Gypsy, Murugan’s most recent film, was not well received by the audiences. It is expected that Murugan’s Japan will follow the same trend of political satire.

Karthi is currently basking in the praise of back-to-back box office successes. This year saw the release of three of his movies: Viruman, Ponniyin Selvan I, and Sardar, all of which did well at the box office. He has been a significant part of the magnum opus drama by Mani Ratnam.

The movie has amassed more than Rs 500 crore in theatre revenue worldwide. His most recent movie, Sardar, which was released around Diwali, also did well financially. According to reports, the movie is one of Karthi’s biggest solo successes to date.

In the next Ponniyin Selvan sequel, Karthi will essay as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan. Additionally, he has a movie with Lokesh Kanagaraj scheduled. After Lokesh completes his project with Tamil actor Vijay, the sequel to his 2019 hit Kaithi will begin production.

