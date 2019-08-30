Shailendra Birth Anniversary: Ajeeb Dastan to Pyar Hua Iqraar Hua, 5 Iconic Songs by the Lyricist

While today's generation might be well aware of lyricists like Gulzaar, Prasoon Joshi and Sameer, a lot of classic songs from the '50s were by famous lyricist Shailendra. Born on August 30, 1923 in the Rawalpindi, Punjab, then in British India (now in Pakistan), the lyricist gave Bollywood a rich legacy of his words.

The artist passed away at the young age of 43 on December 14, 1966. An Indian Hindustani (Hindi-Urdu) lyricist, music arranger, playback singer and music director, Shailendra was known for his association with filmmaker Raj Kapoor and composers Shankar-Jaikishan.

As we celebrate the 96th birth anniversary of the famous lyricist, here are some of his famous songs that have lived beyond generations.

* Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai: Raj Kapoor's dance to the song Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai from the movie Anari is well known. While the music was composed by Shankar-Jaikishan, the song was penned by Shailendra. The simple words of the song narrated the small things that gave meaning and happiness to life. It is one of the most iconic Raj Kapoor songs.

* Ye Ratein Ye Mausam: Weaving the feeling of love in simple words, Shailendra wrote this song for Dilli Ka Thug. The song poured out the happiness of being in love and how it changed everything around you and made it appear beautiful than before.

* Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai: Another iconic song from the 1965 movie Guide, starring Dev Anand and Waheeda Rehman, the song Aaj Phir Jeene Ki Tamanna Hai perfectly communicates the character's breaking of societal shackles to find her own path and freedom.

* Ajeeb Dastan Hai Yeh: It is impossible to curate a list of Shailendra's song without including this classic. From the movie Dil Apna Aur Preet Parai, the song talked about the tangled threads of love. It remains one of the most romantic Bollywood songs till date, and has been covered and recreated by many singers.

* Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua: Shailendra's collaboration with Raj Kapoor has given some of the best hits of Bollywood. The romantic track Pyaar Hua Iqraar Hua, from the movie Shree 420, is another classic from Shailendra's dairy.

