Shailene Woodley's 'Misanthrope' Adds Ben Mendelsohn

"Captain Marvel" star Ben Mendelsohn has boarded the serial killer thriller film "Misanthrope", featuring Shailene Woodley in the lead. The project, which hails from FilmNation Entertainment, will be directed by Damian Szifron from a screenplay he co-wrote with Jonathan Wakeham, reported Deadline.

The story follows a talented but troubled cop (Woodley) who is recruited by the FBI to help profile and track down a murderer. Mendelsehn will essay the role of the lead cop.

FilmNation, which previously backed “Arrival”, “The Big Sick” and “Late Night”, will finance and oversee worldwide sales for “Misanthrope”. Woodley will also serve as a producer alongside Aaron Ryder and Stuart Manashil.

Mendelsehn is currently working on filmmaker Joe Wright’s “Cyrano”, co-starring Peter Dinklage, Haley Bennett, and Brian Tyree Henry. It was recently announced that the actor will be reprising his role of Talos in Marvel Studios/Disney Plus series “Secret Invasion”.


  • First Published: December 16, 2020, 4:24 PM IST
