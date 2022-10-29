CHANGE LANGUAGE
Shailesh Lodha Clarifies He Was Not Taking a Dig at The Kapil Sharma Show When He Talked About Vulgarity on TV

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: October 29, 2022, 09:42 IST

Mumbai, India

Shailesh Lodha clarifies his criticism was not directed towards The Kapil Sharma Show

Shailesh Lodha finally addressed the incident of his criticising Kapil Sharma's show and clarified his stance.

Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha finally addressed the incident of him criticising Kapil Sharma’s show and clarified his stance. The actor was on the receiving end of criticism when an old clip of him surfaced where he said he was ashamed to watch certain vulgar shows. When he described the content, it gave the impression that he was taking a dig at The Kapil Sharma Show. Now, in a recent interview, he clarified that it was not for the show.

Talking to Siddharth Kannan, he said, “This story is different. I never said that. I had only said there are shows on TV that are vulgar where a grandmother goes around kissing people. It was about that content. There are many shows like that. I felt there is a better way to do comedy. It was never about a show. People connected it to something else. Kapil and I have performed on stage together.”

He continued, “There was nothing like that. I was talking about the vulgarity in TV shows that has started to emerge now. I was talking about that. I wasn’t talking about someone personally. I never do that. Kapil is a very good artiste and a friend. It was not about him at all.”

Shailesh Lodha recently left his fans heartbroken after he left the long-running show, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. During the same interview, he hinted at the real reason behind him calling it quits on the popular show. Lodha expressed his anguish at leaving the show that touched the hearts of hundreds of Indians. He chose a verse from Indian poet Bashir Badr to convey his disappointment and said: “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota. (There must have been reasons behind it, people are not unfaithful by choice).”

He continued and said in Hindi, “Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It’s natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time.”

first published:October 29, 2022, 09:42 IST
last updated:October 29, 2022, 09:42 IST