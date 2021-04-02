Shailesh Lodha on Reports of Rift with 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' Co-star Dilip Joshi

The reports of all not being well between Dilip Joshi and Shailesh Lodha have been doing the rounds for quite a while now. The two of them are part of one of the longest running sitcoms, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah. Since the beginning of the show, it was known that both Dilip and Shailesh share a great bond. So when the rumours of rift started circulating, fans were clearly worried about it. However, in a recent interview, Shailesh has quashed all such claims and has confirmed that all is well between him and Dilip.Shailesh, who plays Taarak Mehta in the show, told Dainik Bhaskar that there has not been any quarrel between him and Dilip.Substantiating his stance further, the actor said that his bond with on-screen Jethalal is extremely strong and he wishes that it remains the same always. He also mentioned that everyone on the show’s set call the two of them ‘best buddies’. During the conversation, the actor went to the extent of calling Dilip his brother and also said that he has huge respect for him.

On being asked about his opinion about the rumour, Shailesh said that he just laughs at them and is unaware of those who are spreading it.

Meanwhile, Mandar Chandwadkar, who plays Aatmaram Tukaram Bhide in the show, has tested negative for the novel coronavirus. He told the Pinkvilla , that he will begin shooting for the show on Friday or Saturday. Describing his symptoms of COVID-19, the actor said that he had a cold and loss of smell, while everything else was fine.

Mandar was also all praise for the crew of the show who he says were very helpful and cooperative during this time. He has also mentioned that the show’s producer, Asit Kumar Modi also called him regularly to check on his health.