Shocking! Shailesh Lodha Reveals Why He Quit 'Taarak Mehta,' Says 'Yun Hi Koi Bewafa Nahi...'

The popular fictitious drama show Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah, one the longest-running daily sitcom on Indian television, has seen a slew of original cast members quit the show in the last few years. The latest to do so was Shailesh Lodha, who played the titular character of Taarak Mehta in the Sony SAB show. Lodha was replaced by actor Sachin Shroff.

Now, in a recent with Siddharth Kannan, Lodha hinted at the real reason behind him calling it quits on the popular show. Shailesh Lodha expressed his anguish at leaving the show that touched the hearts of hundreds of Indians. He chose a verse from Indian poet Bashir Badr to convey his disappointment and said: “Kuch toh majbooriyan rahi hongi, yun hi koi bewafa nahi hota. (There must have been reasons behind it, people are not unfaithful by choice).” He continued and said in Hindi, “Indians are quite emotional. I call myself a sentimental fool. It’s natural to get attached when you do something for 14 years. I am an impatient man. But the show taught me patience. It’s not like I won’t reveal why I left the show. I will say but only at the right time.”

Over the past two years, Taarak Mehta ka Ooltah Chashmah has seen multiple actors leaving the show such as Gurucharan Singh, Neha Mehta, and Disha Vakani. According to reports, after the makers of the show brought in Sachin Shroff to replace Shailesh, the latter bagged a Hindi poetry show named Wah Bhai Wah. The popular sitcom, created by Asit Kumarr Modi and produced by Neela Film Productions Private Limited, recently entered its 15th year with over 3,300 episodes.

Earlier, a source close to Indian Express had revealed information surrounding Sailesh’s exit from the show. The source explained that Shailesh felt that his character has “been lost among the ensemble.” He continued and said, “While he gave his dates, there’s not much for him to do. Also, now that the pandemic is over, his kavi sammelans (poet gatherings) have again started and he’s quite busy.”

